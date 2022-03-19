Hamburger icon
New York Red Bulls host the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference action

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew square off in Eastern Conference action

Columbus Crew (2-0-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (2-1-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -122, Columbus +321, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls and the Columbus Crew take the pitch in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls compiled a 13-12-9 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 8-3-6 in home games. The Red Bulls averaged 1.1 goals on 3.8 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Crew went 13-13-8 overall last season while going 3-9-5 on the road. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Wikelman Carmona (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Cristian Casseres Jr (injured), Ashley Fletcher (injured).

Crew: Sean Zawadzki (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Isaiah Parente (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

