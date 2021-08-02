New York Red Bulls face FC Cincinnati in conference matchup

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.