New York Red Bulls face FC Cincinnati in conference matchup

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The New York Red Bulls take on FC Cincinnati in a conference matchup

FC Cincinnati (3-7-5) vs. New York Red Bulls (5-7-3)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -184, FC Cincinnati +479, Draw +320; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati visits the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play.

The Red Bulls compiled a 9-9-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home matches. New York scored 31 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall and 2-10-0 on the road a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago and recorded five assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Andres Reyes (injured), Sean Nealis (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

