New York plays Cleveland in conference matchup

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Cleveland in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

New York finished 50-32 overall, 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Knicks allowed opponents to score 108.2 points per game and shoot 47.0% from the field last season.

Cleveland went 48-34 overall and 31-21 in Eastern Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers shot 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Knicks: Precious Achiuwa: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.