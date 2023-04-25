New York looks to clinch series against Cleveland in game 5

The Cavaliers have gone 34-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 106.9 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Knicks are 32-20 in Eastern Conference play. New York is second in the league with 46.6 rebounds per game. Julius Randle paces the Knicks with 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Brunson is averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 105.5 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 112.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (foot).

Knicks: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Quentin Grimes: day to day (shoulder), Jericho Sims: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.