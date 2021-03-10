New York Giants release G Kevin Zeitler in salary cap move

Zeitler joined the Giants in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, along with a fifth-round draft choice, for linebacker Olivier Vernon and a fourth-round draft selection on March 13, 2019. He previously played five seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals and two for the Browns.

Zeitler was the Giants’ oldest fulltime starter last season, a designation that might have belonged to tackle Nate Solder had he not opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Solder, who is scheduled to earn $9 million if he decides to play this season, turns 33 next month. He also might be considered a cap move for the Giants, who were approximately $8 million over the $182.5 million cap set earlier Wednesday before releasing Zeitler.

___

