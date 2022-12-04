New York faces Cleveland on 5-game home slide

The Cavaliers are 13-4 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 121-108 in their last matchup on Oct. 30. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 38 points, and Evan Fournier led the Knicks with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks. Barrett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Darius Garland is averaging 22.5 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 108.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: day to day (back), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.