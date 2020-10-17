New York City FC brings tough defense into matchup with Columbus

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos has five goals and six assists for Columbus. Zardes has six goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Alexander Ring has three goals and four assists for New York City FC. Anton Tinnerholm has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

New York City FC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 6.1 shots on goal and seven corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Lucas Zelarrayan (injured), Waylon Francis (injured).

New York City FC: Heber (injured), Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Tayvon Gray (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.