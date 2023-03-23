New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Columbus

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Cal Clutterbuck led the Islanders with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal has 14 goals and 37 assists for the Islanders. Anders Lee has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal).

Islanders: Josh Bailey: day to day (illness), Brock Nelson: day to day (leg), Mathew Barzal: out (lower body), Sebastian Aho: day to day (upper body), Oliver Wahlstrom: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.