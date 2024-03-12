New Orleans takes on Cleveland, aims for 5th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Cleveland.

The Pelicans have gone 18-12 in home games. New Orleans has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers are 19-11 in road games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Cavaliers average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Pelicans allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 123-104 in the last meeting on Dec. 22. Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 28 points, and Dean Wade led the Cavaliers with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (personal), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee).

___

