New Orleans plays Cleveland, seeks 4th straight road win

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -1; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Pelicans face Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 in home games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.1 rebounds. Evan Mobley leads the Cavaliers with 10.5 boards.

The Pelicans are 7-7 on the road. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by Trey Murphy III averaging 3.1.

The Cavaliers average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow (13.5). The Pelicans average 115.9 points per game, 3.8 more than the 112.1 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Darius Garland: out (jaw), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (illness), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Pelicans: Cody Zeller: day to day (ankle), Zion Williamson: day to day (illness), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (illness), Matt Ryan: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: out (rib), Herbert Jones: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.