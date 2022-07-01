New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson, said that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of laws that are tough to follow and enforce. Her legislation restricts local regulations on knife-carrying, but doesn't change the types of knives the state allows people to carry.

In committee hearings, Democrats questioned the need for the mostly Republican-backed bill. Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, asked whether a change in law was necessary if no data exists to show the patchwork of knife regulations is a problem in Ohio.