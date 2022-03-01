Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

New Jersey takes on Columbus for conference showdown

news
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets will host conference foe New Jersey

New Jersey Devils (19-29-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (27-25-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -150, Devils +128; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and New Jersey square off in Eastern Conference play.

The Blue Jackets are 7-10-0 against division opponents. Columbus is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

The Devils are 8-8-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has scored 163 goals and ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 19.

In their last meeting on Jan. 8, Columbus won 4-3. Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 41 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 19 assists. Jakub Voracek has nine assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 50 points. Nico Hischier has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (lower-body).

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Portable pallet homes could assist homeless population in Middletown...
2
Middletown City Schools superintendent passed over for Cincinnati job
3
Know any amazing local cooks? We want to write about them!
4
Top local news for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022
5
Cleveland-Cliffs to demolish stack Tuesday; Middletown residents may...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top