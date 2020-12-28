New England Culinary Institute to close after 40 years

He told vendors in a Nov. 6 announcement, that the pandemic “proved to be the final straw” for NECI after multiple years of declining enrollment, an expansion of higher education offerings and the federal regulatory environment impacting higher education institutions.

The school tried to find a partner institution in New England but that was not viable, he said.

Most of the students graduated at the end of December and remaining five students are scheduled to graduate by the end of April, he said.

A closing date has not been set, Milasinovic said.

The North Coast College in Cleveland, Ohio, will be the institution of record for New England Culinary Institute once the teach-out is completed, Milasinovic said.