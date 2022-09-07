New city watchdog to investigate series of police shootings

The probes by Inspector General Jacqueline Hendricks follows a vote by the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board on Tuesday directing Hendricks' office to look into the shootings, including the Aug. 30 death of Donovan Lewis, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Lewis, 20, was shot less than a second after Columbus officer Ricky Anderson opened the door of the bedroom where Lewis was sleeping. An attorney representing Lewis has called the shooting reckless and senseless. Officers were at the apartment trying to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants.