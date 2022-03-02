Nebraska tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg's 1st win over ranked foe

The Huskers shot 49.1% overall and 56% in the first half. Ohio State led 26-19 midway through the half, but Nebraska took a 43-36 advantage thanks to an 8-minute stretch without a field goal for the Buckeyes. The cold spell finally ended when Branham connected on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers scored at least 78 points and shot 49% or better for the third consecutive game. They hadn’t done either in back-to-back conference games this season until beginning their streak against then-No. 25 Iowa on Friday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot below 40% and failed to lead in the second half for the second game in a row. This is their second straight loss to an unranked opponent and third in five games.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: At No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.

Caption Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler, right, and forward E.J. Liddell head off the court after the team's 78-70 loss to Nebraska in an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Caption Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg gestures to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Caption Ohio State guard Eugene Brown, right, knocks the ball away from Nebraska guard Trey McGowens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Caption Nebraska guard Bryce McGowen, right, is defended by Ohio State center Joey Brunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Caption Nebraska center Eduardo Andre, rear, fouls Ohio State guard Jimmy Sotos, left, in front of Nebraska guard Alonzo Verge during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)