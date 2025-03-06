Nebraska makes end of spring game official, announces it will be replaced with skills competitions

The skills competitions will be similar to the NFL's Pro Bowl games. In addition to those and the 7-on-7 games, former players will participate in various competitions and there will be a women's flag football exhibition.

Tickets are $10 for adults. For an additional $50, fans can take a one-hour tour of the Osborne Legacy Complex football building.

As part of the Husker Games, as the event is called, Nebraska also will host a women's soccer exhibition against Wyoming and spring volleyball match against Kansas.

While spring football games remain popular and a big draw at some programs, schools in recent years have started to move away from traditional scrimmages because of smaller rosters and the risk of player injuries. Nebraska, Texas, Ohio State and Southern California are among programs ending the tradition this year.

