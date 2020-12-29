Nebraska looks to knock off No. 25 Ohio State

WINLESS WHEN: Nebraska is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 74 points and 4-0 when scoring at least 74.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Buckeyes are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has turned the ball over on just 14.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Buckeyes have turned the ball over only 9.4 times per game this season.

