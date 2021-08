Nearly 900 employees took $100 vaccine incentive, data shows

For the upcoming Aug. 27 paycheck, the state submitted incentive payments for 882 employees and 218 spouses, according to records provided to The Associated Press by the Department of Administrative Services.

Ohio has about 50,000 state employees and there’s no overall record of how many are vaccinated.

DeWine launched the nationwide movement to offer financial incentives to individuals to receive the vaccine in May with Ohio's Vax-a-Million program, a lottery that awarded five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to children.

While the program generated excitement, it resulted in only a temporary rise in vaccinations before numbers fell again. In July, the governor suggested he might launch a more modest statewide incentive program, then put the idea on hold to urge the FDA to grant COVID-19 vaccinations full approval. The governor has argued the vaccinations' current emergency use authorization is fueling vaccine hesitancy.

Just over 50% of the Ohio population, or about 5.7 million people, have begun the vaccination process, according to Department of Health records. About 47% have completed the process, or about 5.4 million people. Among Ohioans 18 years old and older, the vaccination rate is 57%.

Ohio’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 778.71 new cases per day on July 26 to 1,875.29 new cases per day on Aug. 9, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Nearly all of the approximately 18,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 this year were not fully vaccinated, the governor said earlier this month.

Also Wednesday, DeWine announced that Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Health Department's medical director, was promoted to lead the agency as its director. Current director Stephanie McCloud will return to her previous post running the state insurance fund for injured workers.

Vanderhoff has been the state's public face for medical responses to the coronavirus for several months, assuming the role formerly filled by Dr. Amy Acton, the previous health department director who resigned suddenly a year ago in the face of intensive conservative criticism of her directives. That criticism included armed protesters rallying outside her house in suburban Columbus.

Associated Press Writer John Seewer in Toledo contributed to this report.