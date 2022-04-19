NCAA sanctions Ohio State women's hoops, 2 other programs

The other violations, as outlined in a report issued Tuesday by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions, were in the women's fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019. The university had self-reported the violations and in December 2020 imposed a postseason ban for all three sports in 2020-21.

The violations in women's basketball were related to former associate coach Patrick Klein, who in his August 2019 resignation letter admitted he had violated policies with players and recruits.