NC elevator safety upgrade in cottage rentals advancing

The measure, which cleared a Senate committee on Wednesday and could be on the floor later this week, is a response to last summer's death of a 7-year-old child at a rental home on the northern Outer Banks. The Ohio boy became trapped between the elevator car and elevator shaft, authorities said.

The bill would no longer exempt elevators in such short-term rentals from state Department of Labor regulation, although annual inspections wouldn't be required. These elevators would have to meet safety standards designed to prevent a small child from becoming trapped. That would include installing space guards or baffles that close the gap.