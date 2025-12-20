NBA official Tre Maddox suffers leg injury during Bulls-Cavaliers game

The 58-year old Maddox is in his 15th season as an NBA official. He officiated the 2025 All-Star Game in San Francisco.

It was down to a two-person crew the rest of the game with Ray Acosta and Phenizee Ransom. Chicago pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 136-125 victory.

“They kind of managed the game as well as they could, Ray and Phenizee. It wasn’t easy, but they did a nice job -- and I told them that," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

