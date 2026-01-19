NBA-leading Thunder crush Cavaliers 136-104 behind Gilgeous-Alexander's 30 points

The Thunder — who improved to a league-best 36-8 — tied a season high with 23 3-pointers and made 48.9% from beyond the arc. Luguentz Dort made five 3's and finished with 18 points, while Isaiah Joe (16 points) and Holmgren made four apiece.

It is Cleveland's worst loss in a regular-season game in nearly two seasons since Kenny Atkinson became coach. The last time it lost by at least 30 was a 37-point defeat at Miami on March 24, 2024.

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 19 points, while Jaylon Tyson had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen had 16 points in his 600th NBA game.

Cleveland was only 8 of 35 on 3-pointers, with its 22.9% rate second-worst of the season. The Cavaliers (24-20) have eight losses in their last 14 at home. They are 14-11 at Rocket Arena after going 34-7 last season.

The Cavaliers got within 50-45 on a 3-pointer by De'Andre Hunter before the Thunder closed out the half on a 16-6 run that included six points by Isaiah Joe and five by Luguentz Dort made it 66-51 at halftime.

The Thunder made it a rout by going on a 23-5 run over the final 3:33 in which seven of their last shots were 3-pointers. They were 10 of 13 from long distance in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City was already short-handed when it was announced guard/forward Jalen Williams will miss a couple weeks due to a right hamstring strain. Their bench got shorter when Alex Caruso (right groin soreness) and Jaylin Williams (low back contusion) left in the first half.

