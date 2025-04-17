NBA East playoff preview capsules: Celtics-Magic, Knicks-Pistons, Pacers-Bucks

The NBA playoffs start this weekend
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, passes the ball as he is guarded by San Antonio Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

news
By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Capsules on the Eastern Conference first-round series:

No. 2 Boston Celtics (61-21) vs. No. 7 Orlando Magic (41-41)

Season series: Magic, 2-1.

Story line: For starters, there’s the obvious clash of styles. The Celtics made more 3-pointers and attempted more 3-pointers this season than any team in NBA history. The Magic led the league in terms of fewest 3-pointers made and 3-pointers allowed this season. Do not expect a series filled with 120-115 shootouts; the Magic gave up the fewest points in the NBA, the Celtics gave up the second-fewest. The season series was odd; Orlando won a close game Dec. 23 and enjoyed a blowout win in the final week of the regular season when Boston was sitting everyone.

Key matchup: Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero. The former Duke forwards are good friends — that won’t matter for the next week or two, Tatum insists — and it’s easy to see some similarities in the way they play. If Banchero is making 3s, Orlando is much tougher to beat. Tatum, only 27, is ninth among active players in playoff scoring.

Prediction: Celtics in 6.

No. 3 New York Knicks (51-31) vs. No. 6 Detroit Pistons (44-38)

Season series: Pistons, 3-1.

Story line: The Pistons’ reward for one of the best turnarounds from one season to the next in NBA history is a trip to Madison Square Garden to begin a their first playoff series since 2019. Detroit improved by 30 wins after going 14-68 in 2023-24. Now they have a chance to end the longest losing streak in postseason history, as the Pistons dropped 14 straight games since their last victory in the 2008 Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks, meanwhile, will reach the second round for the third straight season if they win this series.

Key matchup: Jalen Brunson vs. Cade Cunningham. The All-Star point guards are both masters at playing at their own pace. The difference is the Knicks boast the one who is a proven postseason performer, as last year Brunson became the first player since Michael Jordan to have four straight 40-point games in the postseason.

Prediction: Knicks in 6.

No. 4 Indiana Pacers (50-32) vs. No. 5 Milwaukee Bucks (48-34)

Season series: Bucks, 3-1.

Story line: A rematch of a first-round series from a year ago, when the Pacers knocked off a No. 3-seeded Bucks team that was hobbled to begin their run to the Eastern Conference finals. Indiana followed that up by winning 50 games for the first time since 2013-14, also the last time the Pacers opened a playoff series in Indianapolis. Still, the Bucks feel good about where they’re at after winning their final eight games of the regular season and clearing Damian Lillard for full basketball activity and a potential return during this series, after he missed the last month with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Key matchup: Pascal Siakam vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Siakam was Indiana’s most effective player against Milwaukee during the regular season, averaging 24 points on 55% shooting. Antetokounmpo averaged 30 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists against the Pacers, not far from his season averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, which all placed in the top 13 of the league.

Prediction: Bucks in 6.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla calls to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

