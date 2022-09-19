Naylor, Rosario hit 3-run homers, Guardians down Twins 11-4

Quantrill stuck around until the sixth and improved to 13-0 in 32 starts at Progressive Field. The right-hander is one win shy of matching Vic Raschi's record for dominance in one ballpark. Raschi went 14-0 at Comiskey Park from 1947-55.

Sam Hentgen got seven straight outs for his first professional save.

Gray left after two innings with tightness in his right hamstring. Naylor put him in an early hole with his 18th homer, a no-doubt shot to right.

Rosario reached on a fielder's choice and José Ramírez singled before Naylor, who has done some of his best work late in games this season, guessed right and pounded Gray's 2-1 curveball 413 feet.

Rookie Steven Kwan's triple gave Cleveland a 4-0 lead in the second. His shot to right-center scored Myles Straw, who walked and took third on Gray's errant pickoff throw and when right fielder Matt Wallner overran the ball backing up.

Gordon's homer got Minnesota to 4-3 in the sixth before the Guardians got another big hit from Rosario.

Straw tripled and Kwan walked before Rosario hit his 11th homer, a line shot over the wall in left.

TRIPLE THREAT

Minnesota's Luis Arráez went 1 for 3 and is one point ahead of Boston's Xander Bogaerts and New York's Aaron Judge, who is trying to become the first player to win the Triple Crown (homers, RBIs and average) since Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in 2012.

“How can you not?" Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said when asked if he's pulling for Arráez. “You don’t want to between Aaron Judge and anything in this world. ... My money is on Luis.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Minnesota has been overrun by injuries, and the club has been without some key players for extended periods. OF Byron Buxton has been out since Aug. 23 with a strained right hip. With the team fading from the postseason race, it's possible the Twins won't bring players back this season. “I'm not eager to have those discussions right now,” said Baldelli.

Guardians: The team is hoping to have RHP Zach Plesac (broken right hand) pitch in a simulated game Tuesday for Triple-A Columbus. If the timing isn't right, Plesac may have to pitch in the Clippers' game at Toledo.

UP NEXT

Twins: Open a three-game series in Kansas City with RHP Dylan Bundy (8-7, 4.68 ERA) facing Royals RHP Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.10).

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (2-6, 5.40) will be activated to make his first start since Aug. 28 in the series opener against Chicago's Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.16). Civale had been out with elbow inflammation.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa (4) attempts to throw out Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez at first base after forcing out Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor (22) at second base during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. Gonzalez was safe at first. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits an RBI triple off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon (1) and Gio Urshela (15) celebrate a solo home run by Gordon off Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Ronny Henriquez delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Minnesota Twins' José Miranda (64) slides safely into third base as Cleveland Guardians third baseman Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman (2) applies the tag during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)