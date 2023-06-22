X

Naylor leads Guardians against the Athletics after 4-hit game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor had four hits against the Athletics on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics (19-57, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-38, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -178, Athletics +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Cleveland has a 35-38 record overall and an 18-17 record at home. The Guardians are 21-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 19-57 record overall and a 10-28 record in road games. The Athletics have a 10-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naylor leads the Guardians with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 55 RBI. Jose Ramirez is 18-for-44 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 RBI for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

