Naylor leads Guardians against the Athletics after 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (19-57, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (35-38, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (1-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (3-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -178, Athletics +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the Oakland Athletics after Josh Naylor had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-6 win over the Athletics.

Cleveland has a 35-38 record overall and an 18-17 record at home. The Guardians are 21-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has a 19-57 record overall and a 10-28 record in road games. The Athletics have a 10-19 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naylor leads the Guardians with a .295 batting average, and has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 55 RBI. Jose Ramirez is 18-for-44 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Esteury Ruiz has 18 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 RBI for the Athletics. Aledmys Diaz is 11-for-31 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .296 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 3-7, .210 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (back), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dany Jimenez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Freddy Tarnok: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.