Naylor drives in 2, Guardians rally past Tigers 6-5

Greene, who made his major league debut on June 18, has three multi-RBI performances in 26 games with the Tigers. All three have come against Cleveland, along with two of his seven two-hit games.

The Guardians went in front 3-0 in the first when their first three batters reached and scored. All-Star José Ramírez singled in Kwan, Naylor brought home Amed Rosario, and Owen Miller’s first career triple plated Ramírez.

Ramírez leads the AL with 70 RBIs. Giménez went 2 for 3 to raise his batting average to .299.

Tigers starter Drew Hutchison gave up four runs over five innings in his second outing against the Guardians in 11 days. The right-hander is 1-0 against Cleveland and 0-4 against the rest of the majors.

Plesac matched his shortest outing of the year at 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs, three of them unearned because of an error by Ramírez at third base. The right-hander remained winless since June 5 against Baltimore, a span of seven starts.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN

Tigers RHP Alex Faedo, who is on the taxi squad, has been shut down with a sore right hip and will be examined by a specialist. The rookie lasted only 1 2/3 innings Monday in his start at Kansas City. “Any time you start seeing specialists and are flying around the country, it’s never a good sign,” manager A.J. Hinch said. Detroit’s first-round draft pick in 2017, Faedo earned his first big league victory at Cleveland on May 22.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP José Cisnero (right shoulder strain, swollen Achilles) was activated from the 60-day injured list and transferred to the bereavement list. Cisnero was in Cleveland, preparing for his season debut, when he received word of a family emergency.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (right wrist sprain), who exited his start Wednesday against the White Sox after one scoreless inning, will undergo a CT scan this weekend before consulting with an orthopedist. Civale is on the IL for the second time in 2022.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (2-4, 3.58 ERA) makes his fourth start after a six-week stay on the injured list with a broken right middle finger. Pineda is 1-2 with a 4.11 ERA since returning on July 1.

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (5-5, 3.99 ERA) worked a season-low four innings in a July 5 start at Detroit, taking the loss after allowing six runs — three earned.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Michael Fulmer during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez watches his RBI single off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Michael Fulmer during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller watches his RBI triple off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller watches his RBI triple off Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Hutchison throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (37) tags out Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (37) tags out Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro watches his RBI double off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Combined Shape Caption Detroit Tigers' Harold Castro watches his RBI double off Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane