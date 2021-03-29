Nationwide joins growing list of NWSL sponsors

The multiyear deal with Nationwide will help expand the league's community initiatives, including an annual service and grant program. As part of the deal, Nationwide and the league will recognize an NWSL team with a postseason award for community service.

The league, in its ninth season, currently counts Nike and Budweiser as national sponsors. Secret Deodorant will sponsor the upcoming preseason Challenge Cup tournament. CBS and Twitch are the league's broadcast partners.