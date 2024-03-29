Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel fractures thumb before opener, expected to miss 3 to 4 weeks

Washington Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel was scratched from the opening-day lineup after breaking a thumb during batting practice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
Updated 1 minute ago
X

CINCINNATI (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Nick Senzel was scratched from the opening-day lineup after breaking a thumb during batting practice Thursday.

Senzel fractured his right thumb on a bad hop and could be out three to four weeks, according to manager Dave Martinez.

“It’s awful," Martinez said. "He was in a good spot, and we were in a good spot with him. He was excited. It was just a freak accident. We’re going to miss him.”

Senzel was signed to a $2 million, one-year contract after playing parts of five seasons with the Reds.

Ildemaro Vargas replaced Senzel in the lineup. The Reds beat the Nationals 8-2.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Ross superintendent to leave school district
2
Best of Butler County: Nominate here in the 2024 contest
3
Hamilton construction projects: A busy year will affect many residents
4
Hamilton murder suspect removed from court during hearing with sixth...
5
11-year-old boy charged after incident at Boys and Girls Club in West...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top