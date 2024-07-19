Nationals host the Reds to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (4-7, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-9, 5.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -119, Nationals -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Washington has gone 20-24 at home and 44-53 overall. The Nationals have a 33-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 22-22 in road games and 47-50 overall. The Reds have a 23-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 42 extra base hits (21 doubles, six triples and 15 home runs). Luis Garcia is 17-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 19 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11-for-39 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .274 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (shoulder), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Ferrer: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.