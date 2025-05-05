Nationals host the Guardians to begin 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -119, Nationals -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Washington has a 9-7 record in home games and a 16-19 record overall. The Nationals are 10-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland has a 9-9 record on the road and a 20-14 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood leads the Nationals with nine home runs while slugging .545. C.J. Abrams is 15-for-43 with three doubles, two triples and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has three doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 4-for-27 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.