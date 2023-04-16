X

Nationals enter matchup with the Guardians on losing streak

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals will try to stop their four-game losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (9-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (4-11, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -237, Nationals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Cleveland Guardians after losing four games in a row.

Washington has a 4-11 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Nationals have a 3-7 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland is 9-6 overall and 7-2 in road games. The Guardians have a 6-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .000 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

