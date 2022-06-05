Nationals bring 2-1 series advantage over Reds into game 4

Cincinnati has gone 10-14 at home and 18-34 overall. The Reds have a 10-23 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Washington is 20-35 overall and 11-17 in road games. The Nationals have gone 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and nine home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-27 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 23 extra base hits (11 doubles and 12 home runs). Lane Thomas is 6-for-20 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .274 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .275 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Nationals: Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.