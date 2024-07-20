Nationals bring 1-0 series advantage over Reds into game 2

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.20 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Nationals -111, Reds -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Washington is 21-24 at home and 45-53 overall. The Nationals have a 33-17 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cincinnati is 47-51 overall and 22-23 in road games. The Reds have gone 34-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .266 for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 15-for-38 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 19 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Rece Hinds is 12-for-30 with four doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Reds: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.