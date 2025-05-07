Nationals and Guardians play, winner secures 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (1-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Michael Soroka (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -131, Nationals +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Washington has a 17-20 record overall and a 10-8 record at home. The Nationals have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland is 21-15 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Guardians have a 14-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .259 for the Nationals. James Wood is 12 for 39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has seven doubles and four home runs for the Guardians. Daniel Schneemann is 10 for 26 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 7.33 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.