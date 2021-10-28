journal-news logo
Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) traps the ball as FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) traps the ball as FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

CINCINNATI (AP) — C.J. Sapong and Randall Leal each scored two goals and Nashville beat Cincinnati 6-3 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot.

Nashville (12-4-16) scored four straight goals in the second half to hand Cincinnati (4-20-8) its 10th straight loss.

Nashville scored three goals in nine minutes to take a 5-3 lead in the 80th minute. Sapong tied it at 3 in the 71st by redirecting Walker Zimmerman's header of a free kick. Leal scored from distance in the 76th, and Aké Arnaud Loba won a one-on-one battle with goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer for his first MLS goal.

Sapong capped it in second-half stoppage time with a calm finish on a breakaway for his 12th goal of the season. Leal's first goal came in first-half stoppage time.

Cincinnati had a 3-1 lead by the 32nd minute. It started with an own goal in the sixth minute and Brenner made it 2-0 in the 17th on a penalty kick. Brandon Vázquez scored for the third straight game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) and Nashville SC defender Dave Romney (4) challenge for possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) and Nashville SC defender Dave Romney (4) challenge for possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) breaks free of a challenge by Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston (12) on a goal-scoring run in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) breaks free of a challenge by Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston (12) on a goal-scoring run in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) dribbles the ball upfield in the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) dribbles the ball upfield in the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati midfielder Haris Medunjanin (6) argues with the referee to review a challenge in the penalty box in the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati midfielder Haris Medunjanin (6) argues with the referee to review a challenge in the penalty box in the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) wins possession as Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) wins possession as Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) clears the ball out of defense as FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) attempts to win possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) clears the ball out of defense as FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) attempts to win possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) wins possession against Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) wins possession against Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati defender Edgar Castillo (2) wins a slide-tackling challenge against Nashville SC midfielder Luke Haakenson (26) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati defender Edgar Castillo (2) wins a slide-tackling challenge against Nashville SC midfielder Luke Haakenson (26) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (12) wins a head ball against Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (12) wins a head ball against Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

