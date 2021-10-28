Nashville secures playoff spot with 6-3 win over Cincinnati

___
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) and Nashville SC defender Dave Romney (4) challenge for possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez (19) breaks free of a challenge by Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston (12) on a goal-scoring run in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) dribbles the ball upfield in the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati midfielder Haris Medunjanin (6) argues with the referee to review a challenge in the penalty box in the first half of an MLS soccer match against Nashville SC, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati defender Zico Bailey (16) wins possession as Nashville SC midfielder Randall Leal (8) defends in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) clears the ball out of defense as FC Cincinnati forward Brenner (9) attempts to win possession in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo (7) wins possession against Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati defender Edgar Castillo (2) wins a slide-tackling challenge against Nashville SC midfielder Luke Haakenson (26) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron (12) wins a head ball against Nashville SC forward C.J. Sapong (17) in the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elagazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer
