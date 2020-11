Nashville SC takes defensive hot streak into road matchup with Columbus

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 13 goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has four goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Randall Leal has three goals and four assists for Nashville SC. Hany Mukhtar has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Nashville SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, four shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Nashville SC: 6-2-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Nashville SC: Jack Maher (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.