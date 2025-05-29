Nashville SC squanders two-goal lead and Columbus rallies for a point in 2-2 draw

With the draw, Nashville (8-4-4) stayed unbeaten in May with five wins and three draws. The Crew (7-2-7) have four ties and a loss in their past five matches and have not won since May 3 when they beat Charlotte FC 4-2.

Columbus keeper Nicholas Hagen's late stop of Andy Najar in extra time preserved the win. Hagen recorded four saves in his second start in net substituting for starting keeper Patrick Schulte.

Sam Surridge scored two minutes for Nashville's first goal. Diego Rossi padded the advantage to make it 2-0 when his right-footed shot from the middle of the box found its way to the net's lower left.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer