Nashville SC plays Columbus after Mukhtar's 3-goals game

Nashville SC finished 8-7-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-5-3 on the road. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser, Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured), Derrick Etienne, Harrison Afful.

Nashville SC: Alistair Johnston, Dominique Badji (injured), Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.