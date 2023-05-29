Nashville dominates second half in 3-1 victory over Crew

Mukhtar put the finishing touches on the comeback with an unassisted goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The reigning MVP has nine goals and seven assists this season. He has had a hand in 78 goals since the start of the 2021 season, 20-plus more than any other player in the league.

Yeboah's goal was quick but nowhere near the club record. Justin Meram has that, scoring 9 seconds into a 2015 playoff match against the New York Red Bulls. It also remains the quickest goal scored in playoff history.

Joe Willis saved five shots for Nashville, all in the second half. Patrick Schulte had seven saves for the Crew, including four in the first half.

Nashville evens the series at 2-2-2 with its second straight win. The club took sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, five behind FC Cincinnati.

The Crew lost only two of its first 14 road matches last season but has gone 1-7-2 away from home since then.

Columbus returns home to host the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Nashville travels to play FC Dallas on Saturday.

