NASCAR, Goodyear extend partnership in new multi-year deal

Specifics of the extension weren't included, but the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company will continue as title sponsor of the annual Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway as part of NASCAR's Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race.

NASCAR has partnered with Goodyear since 1954 on tires that can stand up to the demands of racing conditions. NASCAR President Steve Phelps said Goodyear has played a critical role in racing.