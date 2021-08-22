journal-news logo
Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Tyler Stephenson (37) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Tyler Stephenson (37) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By MITCH STACY, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday for a sweep of their four-game series.

Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center.

Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Miami wasted a sharp performance by Sandy Alcantara (7-11) in its seventh straight loss. Alcantara struck out a career-high 11 while working seven innings of two-run ball.

The game was tied at 1 when Mike Moustakas led off the fifth with a drive to right for his fifth homer, stopping an 0-for-26 slide, the longest of his career.

Gutierrez (9-4) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked one. Lucas Sims got three outs before Michael Lorenzen pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Reds: LHP Wade Miley's leg appeared to be bothering him after he delivered a pitch Saturday. He stayed in the game. Manager David Bell said it doesn't appear to be serious, but Miley is being checked out further.

UP NEXT

Marlins: After an off day, Miami opens a three-game series against visiting Washington on Tuesday. It sees the Reds again next weekend.

Reds: Following the first off day after 20 straight games, second-place Cincinnati starts a critical series Tuesday against NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.78 ERA) is expected to start the opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.13 ERA).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (38) tags out Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas on a ground ball hit by Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (38) tags out Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas on a ground ball hit by Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos fields a single hit by Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos fields a single hit by Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Jesus Sanchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a double hit by Jesus Sanchez during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

