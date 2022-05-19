Naquin homers, Reds down Guardians 4-2 for 2-game sweep

Luis Cessa (2-0) replaced effective Reds starter Tyler Mahle in the seventh and got the win. Tony Santillan worked 1 2/3 innings for his second save.

The Guardians got within 4-2 in the eighth, when José Ramírez hobbled back into the batter's box after fouling a pitch from rookie Alexis Díaz off his right shin, and hit an RBI single. But Santillan came on and got Owen Miller to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The game was played under partly cloudy skies after Wednesday night's was postponed by rain.

Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings, but remained winless despite another solid outing by the right-hander. He allowed just one run and five hits, walked none and struck out five.

Quantrill has quietly been one of the AL's best pitchers since last June, when he moved into Cleveland's rotation. Over his previous 26 games, the right-hander had a 3.05 ERA, the league's fifth lowest.

Naquin, who spent 2016 to 2020 with Cleveland, tied it 1-1 in the fifth with his fourth homer. He jumped on Quantrill's first pitch, driving it over the wall in left-center for his second homer in the series.

TITO BACK

Guardians manager Terry Francona was back running the team after testing positive for COVID-19 and missing four games. Cleveland’s base coaches, Sandy Alomar and Mike Sarbaugh, are still sidelined.

VOTTO UPDATE

First baseman Joey Votto will finally rejoin the Reds for this weekend's series in Toronto after missing 16 games following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. He's been out since May 3.

A Toronto native, Votto said he dealt with symptoms for more than a week after getting the virus.

Before going out, Votto was batting just .122 with one extra-base hit in 22 games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (shoulder strain) will make his third rehab start Friday for Triple-A Louisville. He's slotted to throw 80-85 pitches, and barring a setback, will join Cincinnati's rotation soon after.

Guardians: 1B Josh Naylor is expected to return Friday after testing positive with COVID.

UP NEXT

Reds: Stay on the road against the Blue Jays with RHP Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.59 ERA) starting Friday against Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 9.00).

Guardians: Continue their homestand against Detroit. RHP Aaron Civale (1-3, 9.85) carries a 6-0 career record against the Tigers into the series opener against LHP Tanik Skubal (3-2, 2.50).

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) celebrates with Colin Moran (16) after hitting a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario tags out Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) for the second out of a double play on a ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez forces out Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham at second base and throws out Mike Moustakas at first base to complete the double play during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cleveland Guardians' Richie Palacios cannot make a catch on a single by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Cincinnati Reds' TJ Friedl makes a running catch for an out hit by Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane