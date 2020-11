Nancy Darsch, former Ohio State and WNBA coach, dies at 68

After her stay in Columbus, Darsch went to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals that first season when they lost to the Houston Comets.

“We are grateful for Nancy's leadership as a pioneer of this game,” the Liberty said in a statement. “Her contributions to the advancement of both collegiate and professional women's basketball and her passion for the game will forever be felt.”

Darsch later coached the Washington Mystics and was an assistant for the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm.

“Anyone who knew Nancy knows she had such a fiery exterior and such a tender heart,” said longtime assistant Melissa McFerrin, who worked with her at Ohio State, New York and Washington. “That to me is what most people know about Nancy. They’ll see her on the outside, but get her 1-on-1 and she was so warm and sensitive and loved the players she coached.”

She was a coach with the Storm from 2008-13 and helped them win a championship in 2010.

“She was a great coach and even better person. The thing that jumped out to me was her lack of ego and how humble she was,” Agler said. “Veteran players really liked her because they respected her wisdom, and that’s what she brought to the table. Basketball wisdom or life wisdom.”

Darsch also worked as an assistant coach for USA Basketball, helping the women’s team earn its first gold medal in 1984. She returned as an assistant for the 1996 team that won gold in Atlanta.

Darsch graduated from Springfield College in Massachusetts. She moved back home to Plymouth about a decade ago. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Darsch, as well as her niece Sara and nephew Dan, as well as Dan's wife Sarah and three great nieces.

Former AP Sports Writer Rusty Miller contributed to this report.

In this Monday, June 7, 1999, file photo, Washington Mystics head coach Nancy Darsch, left, jokes with guard Nikki McCray as the coach introduces the players to fans who watched their practice session at the MCI center in Washington ahead of their season opener. Standing behind Darsch, is guard Penny Moore.