Names of 2 missing hunters recovered from Ohio lake released

Adria Bergeron of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District said the bodies of 63-year-old James “Bud” Miller, Jr. of Rives Junction and 43-year-old James McKibbin of Parma were found at about 2 p.m. Monday near the shoreline of Clendening Lake.

The two were last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday arriving at Clendening Lake Marina. Friends reported them missing late that night after they didn't show at a cabin. Bergeron said initially searchers weren't sure whether the men were missing on land or had launched a boat to get to an area across the lake.