N. Illinois looks to sweep Akron

SLIPPING AT 68: Northern Illinois is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

STREAK STATS: Northern Illinois has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 59.1 points and allowing 82.4 points during those contests. Akron has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 66.5.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Akron offense has made an average of 10.1 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks the Zips 14th nationally. Northern Illinois has only averaged 4.8 3-pointers per game, which ranks 259th.

