Myles Garrett hopes to add Aaron Rodgers to the 'graveyard' of QBs he's sacked

“I think it’s a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard,” Garrett said with a smile after the Browns finished their first minicamp practice on Tuesday.

Garrett has 13 sacks in 15 games against the Steelers. He took down Russell Wilson four times in two games last season.

Garrett has decorated his front yard for Halloween since 2021 with tombstones or other ghoulish displays symbolizing every quarterback he has sacked. Last year's display was inspired by the "Terminator" movie franchise and featured replicas of slain cyborgs wearing the jerseys of QBs taken down by Garrett.

Garrett has faced Rodgers only once — a Christmas Day game in 2021 at Green Bay. He was held without a sack and the Browns lost 24-22.

After signing a record four-year contract extension worth $204.8 million, Garrett knows more is expected of him on and off the field.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz last year said he believes Garrett is going to have the best season of his career and quoted another popular franchise, “Spider-Man,” saying: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

When he heard what Schwartz said, Garrett asked, “So that would make him my Uncle Ben, right?”

“I mean, I look forward to having my best season for sure, and I think it’s trending that way,” Garrett said. “I like where we are as a defensive unit. It’s really firing, really rolling, and I think it’s really clicking as far as the scheme and the plays, especially early on. That’s big.”

The four-time All-Pro edge rusher requested a trade at the end of last season before agreeing to the extension, which made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history for a couple of weeks until Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase got an even more lucrative deal.

Garrett was in Japan for part of the Browns' voluntary team activities, but he noted he made multiple trips to the team complex before this week's mandatory minicamp began.

When Garrett asked for a trade, he said he didn't think the Browns were in a position to win, especially coming off a 3-14 season in which he had 14 sacks and became the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have four straight seasons with at least 14.

The roster remains a work in progress, but Garrett is determined to be a leader.

“If they don’t get it, you make them get it. Like I said, being that leader, setting that standard and showing guys how it’s done instead of expecting them to know it,” he said. “Guys come from different places, come from college, and you got to push them in the right direction. You got to guide them. I know they’ll be better. I know we will be better.”

