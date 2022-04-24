journal-news logo
Musovski scores decisive goal as LAFC defeats Cincinnati 2-1

Danny Musovski’s game-winning goal led Los Angeles FC to a 2-1 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Danny Musovski scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Los Angeles FC over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Musovski’s game-winner came in the 79th minute to put LAFC (6-1-1) up 2-1. Carlos Vela assisted the goal.

LAFC also got one goal from Kellyn Acosta.

Luciano Acosta scored the only goal for Cincinnati (2-5-1).

LAFC outshot Cincinnati 15-14, with six shots on goal to seven for Cincinnati.

Maxime Crepeau saved six of the seven shots he faced for LAFC. Roman Celentano saved four of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

LAFC next plays on Sunday against Minnesota United at home, and Cincinnati will visit Toronto on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

