Murray, Iowa pull away from No. 18 Ohio State 75-62

Kris Murray added 11 points and Jordan Bohannon recorded 10 for Iowa. The Hawkeyes forced 14 turnovers while making just eight.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and capitalized with 18 second-chance points. Iowa outrebounded Ohio State 40-31 to help it bounce back from a loss to Michigan on Thursday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes lost their first game at home this season. They became the final team in the Big Ten to lose on their home floor after getting off to their best start at home since the 2014-15 season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 19 Michigan State on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Hosts Indiana on Monday.

Caption Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, left, blocks a shot by Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) fouls Iowa forward Filip Rebraca during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon