Multiple agencies probe crash that killed 4 in NE Ohio

The Stark County sheriff's office said a car being driven west “at what appears to be a high rate of speed" went off the right side of Route 153 in Nimishillen just before 5 p.m. Thursday, then went into the eastbound lane and collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle.

Kyle Dougherty, 35, of Louisville the only person in the car, was killed, along with three occupants of the SUV: Charles Neff, 66, Diane Clark, 65, and David Miller, 71, also all from Louisville, authorities said.