Mukhtar, Willis help Nashville snap Cincinnati's seven-match win streak with 2-0 victory

Willis' effort gives him four clean sheets this season with three of them coming in the last four matches.

Cincinnati (10-3-3) was shut out for the first time since a scoreless draw with D.C. United on March 10. The defending Supporters' Shield winners missed an opportunity to move into the top spot in the Eastern Conference after first-place Inter Miami lost at home to Orlando City 3-1. Cincinnati trails the front-runners by a point.

Nashville stunned Cincinnati and goalkeeper Roman Celentano with a pair of goals over a four-minute span of the first half to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Defender Jack Maher found the net first, using a pass from Mukhtar in the 25th minute to score for the first time this season. Mukhtar set up Jacob Shaffelburg's first goal of the campaign in the 29th for the two-goal lead.

Celentano finished with one save for Cincinnati. He entered play with an 8-0-3 record through 11 starts.

Nashville takes a 3-2-2 lead in the all-time series with two victories coming in Cincinnati.

Nashville heads home to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Cincinnati returns to action on June 15 when it travels to play the San Jose Earthquakes.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport